riotradio.de

  • twitter
  • flickr

Fotos: Los Fastidios

Riot Radio News

Twitter

Oli
01.10.16 20:09Oli
Kevin Bivona
28.08.16 21:27Kevin Bivona
Enrico
01.10.16 21:24Enrico
Aimee Allen
28.08.16 21:38Aimee Allen

flickr Fotostream

Donnerstag, 6. Oktober 2016

Fotos: Los Fastidios

Los FastidiosAm Freitag gab es Los Fastidios zusammen mit den Throwouts und Mufasa Ozora im kleinen Klub zu sehen.

Es ist schon ein paar Jahre her, seit ich sie das letzte Mal gesehen habe und auch etwas Schade, dass außer Enrico keiner der Original-Band mehr dabei ist.
Das tat der Sache im gut gefüllten kleinen Klub aber keinen Abbruch und ich war schon lange nicht mehr so nass geschwitzt!

Hier geht's zu den Fotos.
| Kommentare (0) | Trackbacks (0)
 

Trackbacks
Trackback-URL für diesen Eintrag

Keine Trackbacks

Kommentare
Ansicht der Kommentare: (Linear | Verschachtelt)

Noch keine Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Umschließende Sterne heben ein Wort hervor (*wort*), per _wort_ kann ein Wort unterstrichen werden.
Standard-Text Smilies wie :-) und ;-) werden zu Bildern konvertiert.
Die angegebene E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht dargestellt, sondern nur für eventuelle Benachrichtigungen verwendet.
 
 

aktuelle Termine

03. 08. The Rumjacks + Odrylane - Selestat-Bar le Tigre
04. 08. Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
04. 08. Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School Of Medicine + Peoples Temper - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
05. 08. Antiseen - Weinheim-Cafe Central
05. 08. Xbishopx + Nothings Left + Sharptongue - Mannheim-Juz
06. 08. Converge + Dying Fetus + The Black Dahlia Murder + Goatwhore + Ghost Bath - Saarbrücken-Garage

Suche

Kategorien

Archive

Blog abonnieren

Joe Strummer
 
Diese Seite ist Joe Strummer gewidmet
RIP 22.12.2002

Verwaltung des Blogs

Login

Powered by

Serendipity PHP Weblog