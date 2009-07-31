riotradio.de

  • twitter
  • flickr

Neue Radio Show

Riot Radio News

Twitter

Steve Neary
31.07.09 23:27Steve Neary
Aimee Allen
28.08.16 21:38Aimee Allen
Mufasa Ozora
20.08.16 23:50Mufasa Ozora
Kevin Bivona
28.08.16 21:27Kevin Bivona

flickr Fotostream

Freitag, 23. September 2016

Neue Radio Show

Geschrieben von Boppy in News(de) um 17:25
Hallo zusammen,

da das mit den neuen Sendungen ja in letzter Zeit eher schleppend voran kommt, habe ich mir überlegt, das Konzept ein wenig zu ändern.
In Zukunft wird es eine Sendung gibt, die nachts in Schleife durchläuft und dazu "themenbasierte" Shows an verschiedenen Tagen. Das heißt es gibt z.B. einen Tag Deutschpunk, einen Tag Folkpunk, einen Tag Psycho und Horrorpunk etc.

Morgen geht es los mit dem SKAturday, der Musikstil ist wohl nicht schwer zu erraten. :-)
Der Start sei dann auch Prince Buster gewidmet, der am 8. September verstorben ist. RIP!

Die weiteren Shows werden so nach und nach an den Start gehen und das alles wird dann von Zeit zu Zeit schön aktualisiert.
So zumindest mein Plan. 8-)
| Kommentare (0) | Trackbacks (0)
 

Trackbacks
Trackback-URL für diesen Eintrag

Keine Trackbacks

Kommentare
Ansicht der Kommentare: (Linear | Verschachtelt)

Noch keine Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Umschließende Sterne heben ein Wort hervor (*wort*), per _wort_ kann ein Wort unterstrichen werden.
Standard-Text Smilies wie :-) und ;-) werden zu Bildern konvertiert.
Die angegebene E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht dargestellt, sondern nur für eventuelle Benachrichtigungen verwendet.
 
 

aktuelle Termine

03. 08. The Rumjacks + Odrylane - Selestat-Bar le Tigre
04. 08. Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
04. 08. Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School Of Medicine + Peoples Temper - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
05. 08. Antiseen - Weinheim-Cafe Central
05. 08. Xbishopx + Nothings Left + Sharptongue - Mannheim-Juz
06. 08. Converge + Dying Fetus + The Black Dahlia Murder + Goatwhore + Ghost Bath - Saarbrücken-Garage

Suche

Kategorien

Archive

Blog abonnieren

Joe Strummer
 
Diese Seite ist Joe Strummer gewidmet
RIP 22.12.2002

Verwaltung des Blogs

Login

Powered by

Serendipity PHP Weblog