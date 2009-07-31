riotradio.de

ANTI-FLAG "Direct To Vinyl" EP - zugunsten AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Mittwoch, 29. Juni 2016

ANTI-FLAG "Direct To Vinyl" EP - zugunsten AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Anti-Flag haben letzten Oktober in Wien ein 6 Song Album (5 eigene + The KKK Took My Baby Away) aufgenommen und veröffentlichen dies jetzt zugunsten von Amnesty International.

Der Clou dabei ist unter den Käufern wird der LP-Master der Aufnahme-Session verlost und das geht so:

a) kaufe die Platte (über iTunes, Bandcamp oder AmazonMP3) bis 31. Juli 2016
b) sende Deine Kaufbestätigung/Beleg an antiflag@uncle-m.com
c) EINE Person wird am 01.08.2016 gezogen und wird das Vinyl-Unikat gewinnen
d) ein mehrfacher Kauf der Benefiz-Songs wird die Chance auf einen Gewinn erhöhen.
Anti-Flag Cover
Songliste
01 The Press Corpse
02 Set Yourself On Fire
03 The KKK Took My Baby Away
04 Brandenburg Gate
05 Turncoat
06 This Is The End

https://anti-flag.bandcamp.com/album/live-and-acoustic-in-vienna


