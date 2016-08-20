riotradio.de

  • twitter
  • flickr

Frohes neues Jahr

Riot Radio News

Twitter

Mufasa Ozora
20.08.16 23:50Mufasa Ozora
Kevin Bivona
28.08.16 21:27Kevin Bivona
Aimee Allen
28.08.16 21:38Aimee Allen
Steve Neary
31.07.09 23:27Steve Neary

flickr Fotostream

Samstag, 2. Januar 2016

Frohes neues Jahr

Geschrieben von Boppy in News(de) um 15:41
Leider habe ich es gestern nicht mehr ganz geschafft eine "Neujahrsendung" fertig zu bekommen, aber scheiss drauf, dann halt heute!

Zu hören gibt es dieses Mal einen recht wirren Mix aus allem was mir unter die Finger gekommen ist, zu erwähnen gibt es z.B. einige neue und einige nicht mehr ganz so neue Veröffentlichungen aus dem Hause Gunner Records wie zum Beispiel Cold Cold Hearts aus Blieskastel, die ordentlich rocken oder auch Make War. Aber auch ein Haufen andere neue Sachen sind zu hören.

Kurz vor dem Knall zum neuen Jahr gab es für uns alle ja leider noch einen Schock, das unzerstörbare scheinende Urgestein Lemmy Kilmister hat uns verlassen, daher gibt es natürlich auch Motörhead zu hören.

Das Ende des Jahres hatte es eh in sich, Anfang November verstab ja auch Brandon von Teenage Bottle Rocket, auch ihm sei mit einem Song gedacht!

Insgesamt dieses Mal ca. 3:40 h!

Also Regler nach rechts!

| Kommentare (0) | Trackbacks (0)
 

Trackbacks
Trackback-URL für diesen Eintrag

Keine Trackbacks

Kommentare
Ansicht der Kommentare: (Linear | Verschachtelt)

Noch keine Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Umschließende Sterne heben ein Wort hervor (*wort*), per _wort_ kann ein Wort unterstrichen werden.
Standard-Text Smilies wie :-) und ;-) werden zu Bildern konvertiert.
Die angegebene E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht dargestellt, sondern nur für eventuelle Benachrichtigungen verwendet.

Um maschinelle und automatische Übertragung von Spamkommentaren zu verhindern, bitte die Zeichenfolge im dargestellten Bild in der Eingabemaske eintragen. Nur wenn die Zeichenfolge richtig eingegeben wurde, kann der Kommentar angenommen werden. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Ihr Browser Cookies unterstützen muss, um dieses Verfahren anzuwenden.
CAPTCHA
 
 

aktuelle Termine

03. 08. The Rumjacks + Odrylane - Selestat-Bar le Tigre
04. 08. Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
04. 08. Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School Of Medicine + Peoples Temper - Frankfurt-Batschkapp
05. 08. Antiseen - Weinheim-Cafe Central
05. 08. Xbishopx + Nothings Left + Sharptongue - Mannheim-Juz
06. 08. Converge + Dying Fetus + The Black Dahlia Murder + Goatwhore + Ghost Bath - Saarbrücken-Garage

Suche

Kategorien

Archive

Blog abonnieren

Joe Strummer
 
Diese Seite ist Joe Strummer gewidmet
RIP 22.12.2002

Verwaltung des Blogs

Login

Powered by

Serendipity PHP Weblog